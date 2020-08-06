United Nations protocol on allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse involving implementing partners

RATIONALE

This protocol is aligned with the Secretary General’s Bulletin, 9 October 2003 on “Special measures for protection from sexual exploitation and sexual abuse” (ST/SGB/2003/13).

This protocol outlines requirements of the United Nations, including its funds and programmes (collectively, the “UN”), when working with implementing partners, to ensure adequate safeguards and appropriate action related to sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA).

GUIDING PRINCIPLES

The UN does not partner with entities that fail to address sexual exploitation and abuse through appropriate preventive measures, investigation and corrective action.

Such failures shall constitute grounds for the termination of any cooperative arrangement with the UN.

The UN shall place the human rights, interests and needs of all victims at the center of our efforts, and adhere to the principles of ‘do no harm,’ confidentiality, safety and non-discrimination when responding to allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse.

A victim-centered approach guides UN SEA prevention and response whereby the victim is informed, participates in the decision-making process and provides consent on the possible use and disclosure of their information.