United Nations Pooled Donor Funds Supported Life-Saving Aid to over 100 Million People in 2020, Secretary-General Says upon Release of Annual Reports

SG/SM/20812

7 JULY 2021

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message on the launch of the annual reports of the Central Emergency Response Fund and the Country-Based Pooled Funds for 2020, today:

Hello everyone.

I am extremely proud of the Central Emergency Response Fund and the Country-Based Pooled Funds. These annual reports demonstrate why.

Last year was a very difficult year, especially for people caught up in crisis. The pandemic challenged our ability to provide help quickly, as the need for humanitarian assistance rose to record levels, driven by conflict, climate change and COVID-19 itself.

Despite this, and thanks to the generous support of donors, the Central Emergency Response Fund helped to support 69 million people — more than twice as many as in 2019. The Country-Based Pooled Funds enabled partners to provide life-saving assistance to 36 million people — 30 per cent more than in 2019.

Together, the Central Emergency Response Fund and the Country-Based Pooled Funds demonstrated their effectiveness in delivering aid to the front lines and reaching those furthest behind. I thank donor Governments, corporations and individuals for their generosity. And I appeal to you to continue investing in these lifelines.

Thank you.

For information media. Not an official record.