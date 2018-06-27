United Nations Office For Outer Space Affairs: Annual Report 2017

Foreword

The year 2017 was an opportunity for the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) to consider both the history and future of human activities in outer space.

We joined the international community in celebrating the sixtieth anniversary of Sputnik-1, the first artificial satellite in space, and reflecting on the remarkable scientific and technological progress in space since.

We also marked 50 years of the Outer Space Treaty, the foundation of international space law. The Treaty is an important commitment from the international community to preserve space peacefully, for everyone, and for the generations to come.

It was also a historic year for space activity, with nearly 500 functional space objects launched or deployed in Earth orbit or beyond in 2017. This was nearly double the number from 2016. 2017 was also the fortieth year of registration under the Convention on Registration of Objects Launched into Outer Space, and for that reason we have focused in depth on this important transparency and confidence-building tool further in this Report.

With regard to the future of space activities, in 2017 the Office increased its preparations for UNISPACE+50, the first United Nations global space summit of the twentyfirst century. In June 2018, the international community will gather in Vienna for UNISPACE+50, the fiftieth anniversary of the first UNISPACE conference, and set out the future course of global space cooperation. The Office undertook a number of preparatory activities throughout the year for UNISPACE+50, including flagship events for the UNISPACE+50 thematic priorities.

UNISPACE+50 will bring together the broader space community, including representatives from industry and the private sector. UNOOSA sees considerable value in partnerships and contributions from industry and the private sector in promoting the benefits of space for effectively addressing challenges before humanity.

The Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) in 2017 acknowledged the growth of the space sector and endorsed increased engagement by the Office with the private sector and industry. The Office is now working to implement procedures for such partnerships.

A personal highlight for me in 2017 was an increased focus by the Office on gender mainstreaming in the space sector. In partnership with UN Women, the Office held a “Space for Women Expert Meeting” to gather decision makers and experts from around the world to share ideas for improving the involvement of women and girls in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, especially in developing countries, and for the use of space technology and science in the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 5: “Gender Equality”. I was also honoured to publically declare my commitment to gender equality by becoming an International Gender Champion.

This emphasis on the value of diversity is also a reminder of what we can achieve when we work together. As we focus on the future and a successful UNISPACE+50 summit, the Office and I are committed to working closely with all partners in the international community to bring the benefits of space to everyone, everywhere.

Ms. Simonetta Di Pippo Director, Office for Outer Space Affairs