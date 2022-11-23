United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs Programmes Financed From Voluntary Contributions 2021-2022

UNITED NATIONS OFFICE FOR DISARMAMENT AFFAIRS

The vision of the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) is to realize human, national and international security through the regulation, control and elimination of arms.

UNODA promotes:

Nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation

Strengthening of the disarmament regimes with respect to other weapons of mass destruction (chemical and biological weapons)

Disarmament efforts in the area of conventional weapons, especially small arms and light weapons, which are the firearms of choice in contemporary conflicts

Measures to build transparency, confidence and responsible behaviour, with an increased focus on potential new domains of armed conflict and developments in weapons technology

UNODA provides substantive and organizational support for norm-setting in the area of disarmament through the work of the General Assembly and its First Committee, the Disarmament Commission, the Conference on Disarmament and other bodies. It fosters disarmament measures through dialogue, transparency and confidence-building in military matters, and it encourages regional disarmament efforts. These include the UN Register of Conventional Arms and regional forums.

It also provides objective, impartial and up-to-date information on multilateral disarmament issues and activities to Member States, States parties to multilateral agreements, intergovernmental organizations and institutions, departments and agencies of the UN system, research and educational institutions, civil society, especially non-governmental organizations, the media and the general public.

UNODA STRUCTURE

The Conference on Disarmament Secretariat and Conference Support Branch (Geneva Branch) provides organizational and substantive servicing to the Conference on Disarmament, the single multilateral disarmament negotiating forum of the international community, and its ad hoc committees. The Branch facilitates the full implementation and promotes the universalization of multilateral arms control and disarmament agreements, including the Biological Weapons Convention and the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.

The Weapons of Mass Destruction Branch (WMDB) provides substantive support for the disarmament of weapons of mass destruction (nuclear, chemical and biological weapons). It supports and participates in multilateral efforts to strengthen the nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction and, in this connection, cooperates with the relevant intergovernmental organizations and specialized agencies of the UN system, in particular the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization.

The Conventional Arms Branch (CAB) focuses its efforts on all weapons not considered weapons of mass destruction, including small arms and light weapons. It is responsible for substantive conference support for the UN Programme of Action on Small Arms and Light Weapons and the UN transparency registers. The Branch chairs the UN internal coordination mechanism on small arms, ammunition and the arms trade.

The Regional Disarmament, Information and Outreach Branch (RDIOB) provides substantive support, including advisory services, to Member States and regional and subregional organizations on disarmament measures and related security matters. It oversees and coordinates the activities of the UNODA Vienna Office and the three UNODA regional centres: UNREC based in Lomé, UNLIREC in Lima and UNRCPD in Kathmandu. The Branch also organizes a wide variety of special events and programmes in the field of disarmament, produces publications (such as the Disarmament Yearbook and the UNODA Occasional Papers), updates content and design of the UNODA website and maintains databases for specialized areas (Disarmament Treaties Database, First Committee Resolutions and Decisions Database and the UNODA Documents Library). The UNODA Vienna Office engages in all domains of disarmament, nonproliferation and arms control through liaison and partnerships with Member States and relevant entities based in Vienna and across the region. It functions as the disarmament education hub for UNODA and is responsible for maintaining and expanding the Office’s global e-learning platform.

The Science, Technology and International Security Unit (STISU) advises both the Office of the High Representative and the Office of the Director on scientific and technological issues in the context of international security and on other strategic matters, including those relating to autonomous weapons, outer space, information and telecommunications, and cyberspace, as well as normative and analytical research activities, in support of the Secretary-General’s priorities related to disarmament. It is also responsible for preparing political analyses and substantive background notes on various initiatives and topics, such as salient cross-cutting issues. Furthermore, STISU serves as a liaison in programmatic matters with other Secretariat offices and collaborates with them on preparing substantive assessments and inputs to reports to intergovernmental and oversight bodies.