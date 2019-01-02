CHAPTER I: INTRODUCTION

Globally, progress has been made in addressing the threats posed by explosive ordnance. This includes advances in the universalization and implementation of relevant international humanitarian laws, and assistance to affected communities in returning to peaceful and prosperous economic and social life. Mine action has become a nexus between humanitarian action, peace and security, and development as well as a cornerstone for conflict prevention.

Nonetheless, explosive ordnance continue to pose significant threats. A number of intense and protracted conflicts, particularly in urban areas, has resulted in higher levels of contamination, including by IEDs, an increase in civilian deaths and injuries and the destruction of, or damage to, civilian objects and critical infrastructure. In these contexts, explosive ordnance continue to kill, injure and traumatize people and communities, and severely impede humanitarian responses, peacebuilding and stabilization efforts, and social and economic recovery.

The United Nations Mine Action Strategy 2019-2023 (the Strategy) articulates the strategic objectives and commitments of the United Nations to address the evolving context and nature of explosive ordnance, and the humanitarian and development challenges these pose. The engagement of the UN is based on a theory of change that defines core priorities for achieving global impact in reducing the threat posed by explosive ordnance, and against which the role and contribution of the UN are defined.

The Strategy orients United Nations activities at both global and national levels to ensure responsiveness to context-specific needs and priorities, while ensuring the integration of mine action across broader humanitarian, human rights, peace and security, and development responses. It also ensures that people remain at the center of mine action efforts, including a focus on addressing the different needs and priorities of women, girls, men and boys from diverse groups. The Strategy provides an accountability framework for the United Nations investment and delivery in mine action. The United Nations will follow a rigorous monitoring and evaluation approach to review and report on progress at regular intervals based on the results framework, the underlying theory of change and the outputs for which the UN is mandated and accountable.