United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot (UNHRD) Factsheet (November 2019)

Supply chain solutions for the humanitarian community

WHO WE ARE

When United Nations agencies, NGOs and governments, look to respond quickly and efficiently to an emergency, they call on supplies that are readily available in UNHRD depots.
UNHRD is a network established by WFP, as mandated by the Inter-Agency Standing Committee, to support the humanitarian community by buying, storing and sending emergency supplies on behalf of its partners.

WHERE WE ARE

UNHRD’s six depots are all located near disasterprone areas and have easy access to airports, seaports and main roads for rapid response purposes. The locations are: Accra (Ghana),
Brindisi (Italy), Dubai (United Arab Emirates),
Panama City (Panama), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) and Las Palmas (Spain).

WHO ARE OUR PARTNERS

There are currently 90 humanitarian organizations that partner with UNHRD. These are United Nations agencies, as well as governmental and non-governmental organizations.

WHAT WE DO

UNHRD is a ‘one-stop shop’ for its partners, offering procurement, free storage, transport, handling, and a field team with technical field expertise. Partners can request services in any region via the UNHRD centralized customer service that is available 24/7.
Being part of the Network also allows partners to coordinate their response efforts, lend and borrow stock, and immediately access unbranded items through a flexible sourcing structure.

