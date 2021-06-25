United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) 2020 Overview

WFP work starts where the commercial aviation sector ends

Have you ever wondered how aid workers travel in the middle of a humanitarian crisis? How do they bring food, medicines and other relief items to affected populations in remote areas? How do they reach areas of conflict and access places in the immediate aftermath of a disaster?

The World Food Programme (WFP) manages the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), which provides passenger and light cargo transport services for the entire humanitarian and development community. The importance of UNHAS is widely acknowledged, particularly in terms of its contribution to the safe and reliable transport of humanitarian and development workers to remote and challenging locations despite the extreme challenges posed by emergencies, including the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID 19) pandemic.

When COVID-19 began to spread worldwide in early 2020, global supply chains and transport markets were severely affected. With borders closing and critically limited commercial air transport capacity and restrictions on travel and cargo movement imposed by authorities worldwide to slow the spread of the virus, humanitarian and health partners faced severe challenges in addressing the direct public health and indirect humanitarian consequences of the pandemic. In this context, UNHAS continued to support the global response to COVID-19 by quickly implementing preventive measures so that it can continue to fly, securing government authorizations, providing medical evacuation capacity, and transporting test samples andmedical cargo, including COVID-19 vaccines.