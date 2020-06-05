United Nations Human Rights Report 2019

Press briefing note on OHCHR Annual Report

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Liz Throssell Location: Geneva Date: 5 June 2020 Subject: OHCHR Annual Report

Today, the High Commissioner is launching the UN Human Rights Report 2019, which presents the results achieved last year by the UN Human Rights Office through the extensive work of its more than 1,400 staff based in its Geneva headquarters and in 84 field presences all over the world.

These results were achieved under significant funding constraints. The cash flow crisis that the UN faces led to further cuts in our regular budget in 2019, of around 16% compared to 2018. This situation has made it impossible for the Office to honour all its mandated activities and has made us more dependent on voluntary contributions.

Unfortunately our voluntary income in 2019 also decreased -- by 4.3% --compared to 2018. As the UN’s financial crisis continues in 2020, while the demands for our expertise and support keep growing, we are asking States for more flexible, timely and predictable voluntary contributions, in order to deliver what is expected of us.

