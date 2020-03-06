United Nations Handbook 2019-20: An annual guide for those working with and within the United Nations

New Zealand produces the UN Handbook - a valuable and comprehensive reference guide that helps countries and organisations navigate the complex UN system.

The UN Handbook is a valuable reference guide that helps everyone working with or within the United Nations navigate the UN system effectively.

The UN Handbook app makes the content directly useable and accessible. An updated version of the app has now been released.

New Zealand has demonstrated its long-standing commitment and practical support for the United Nations by producing the UN Handbook since 1961.

Mobile app available to download

The UN Handbook was made available as a mobile app in 2013 to make the content more useable and accessible. An updated version of the app is now available.

Features of the updated UN Handbook app

New 2019-20 content

Updated for the latest versions of iOS and Android

Improved loading speeds

Text shown in app can be copied

App can display as multi-window on Android devices

Search the UN Handbook and see results listed by relevancy

Quickly access lists of acronyms and abbreviations

Bookmark regularly read information

Access information in offline mode

PDF

United Nations Handook 2019-20 [PDF, 4.7 MB]

Print copy

To order a print copy:

Within New Zealand

To request a hard copy version of the Handbook, contact:

Communications Division

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Private Bag 18-901

Wellington, New Zealand

Rest of the world

The UN Handbook is available from selected bookstores, including:

United Nations Bookshop 42nd Street & 1st Avenue Location: L1B-105 New York, NY 10017 USA

Privacy

When you use the UN Handbook app, some data about your usage will be recorded on the server logs. We use this information to produce app statistics to help us improve the content and navigation of the app.

The information collected is:

the date and time of access

the pages accessed and documents downloaded

We do not use this information to identify personal details about our app users.

The app reads the contents of your SD card so it can save app content to your device for faster access and make calls if you select a phone number in the app. It also requests location data for map services, and uses your device ID for the purpose of sending notifications.