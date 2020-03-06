World
United Nations Handbook 2019-20: An annual guide for those working with and within the United Nations
Attachments
New Zealand produces the UN Handbook - a valuable and comprehensive reference guide that helps countries and organisations navigate the complex UN system.
The UN Handbook app makes the content directly useable and accessible. An updated version of the app has now been released.
New Zealand has demonstrated its long-standing commitment and practical support for the United Nations by producing the UN Handbook since 1961.
Mobile app available to download
The UN Handbook was made available as a mobile app in 2013 to make the content more useable and accessible. An updated version of the app is now available.
- Download the UN Handbook app from the App Store (external link)
- Download the UN Handbook app from Google Play (external link)
Features of the updated UN Handbook app
- New 2019-20 content
- Updated for the latest versions of iOS and Android
- Improved loading speeds
- Text shown in app can be copied
- App can display as multi-window on Android devices
- Search the UN Handbook and see results listed by relevancy
- Quickly access lists of acronyms and abbreviations
- Bookmark regularly read information
- Access information in offline mode
United Nations Handook 2019-20 [PDF, 4.7 MB]
Print copy
To order a print copy:
Within New Zealand
To request a hard copy version of the Handbook, contact:
Communications Division
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade
Private Bag 18-901
Wellington, New Zealand
Rest of the world
The UN Handbook is available from selected bookstores, including:
United Nations Bookshop 42nd Street & 1st Avenue Location: L1B-105 New York, NY 10017 USA
Privacy
When you use the UN Handbook app, some data about your usage will be recorded on the server logs. We use this information to produce app statistics to help us improve the content and navigation of the app.
The information collected is:
- the date and time of access
- the pages accessed and documents downloaded
We do not use this information to identify personal details about our app users.
The app reads the contents of your SD card so it can save app content to your device for faster access and make calls if you select a phone number in the app. It also requests location data for map services, and uses your device ID for the purpose of sending notifications.