The United Nations Disarmament Yearbook: Volume 45: 2020

Preface

The United Nations Disarmament Yearbook is now in its forty-fifth year of publication. Part I presents the official texts of the 61 resolutions and 10 decisions related to disarmament, arms control and international security that were debated in the First Committee and forwarded to the General Assembly for adoption at its seventy-fifth session.

Part I is issued as a separate publication to provide early access to the resolutions and decisions, each presented with key information: relevant agenda items, main sponsors and co-sponsors, vote counts, including voting patterns in the First Committee and the General Assembly, adoption and meeting number dates and draft resolution numbers.

A Quick view by cluster gives the reader an easy handle (using the First Committee’s “cluster” arrangement of agenda items) on resolution numbers, titles and votes in the First Committee and in the Assembly.

We hope that Part I furnishes the reader with a handy, consolidated reference book on multilateral disarmament, in print and electronic form.

Part II of the Yearbook contains main multilateral issues under consideration, including their trends, summaries of First Committee and General Assembly actions taken on resolutions and a convenient issue-oriented timeline.