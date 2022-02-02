United Nations Development Programme Strategic Plan 2022-2025 [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Foreword

This is a critical moment for the world, and for development. A planetary emergency and the pandemic have depleted the world’s natural resources and widened poverty and inequality. Up to one billion people could be living in extreme poverty by 2030 unless we seize this opportunity for a decisive push towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

But this is also a moment of choice: an opportunity to learn from our experience, to do things differently, to aspire to greater shared goals. This new Strategic Plan 2022-2025 describes how UNDP intends to work together with our partners to deliver what’s required of us in these extraordinary times. Collaborating across the revitalized UN system and beyond for stronger collective results. Applying integrated approaches aimed at transformative change. Supporting governments and communities to rebound from COVID-19 and build forward better.

The Strategic Plan is grounded in UNDP’s continued commitment to eradicating poverty, accompanying countries in their pathways towards the SDGs and working towards the Paris Agreement. It envisions bold goals, making a difference to millions of lives, including through tackling multidimensional poverty, energy access, elections participation and development financing. It explains how UNDP will develop our six signature solutions – powered by digitalisation, innovation and development financing – for greater impact. It sets out practical steps towards becoming an even more agile and anticipatory organisation, investing further in our people, business model and operational excellence.

The Plan describes how the combination of our deep local experience and our rich global network, tapping into countries’ knowledge and shared experience, delivers value to our partners. How we will foster innovation and creativity to help change systems and tackle the hardest challenges standing between us and the SDGs. All this to scale and accelerate progress towards green, inclusive transitions that empower every last person through greater opportunity and resilience.

The Plan is the result of extensive collaboration with our many partners. I am immensely grateful to them, and to all our UNDP teams, whose contributions have helped produce a Plan that truly reflects the diversity of all the countries, communities and people whom UNDP serves.

I invite you to read the Plan itself and learn more. With your support and collaboration, together UNDP can work with countries to expand people’s choices for a fairer, sustainable future, to build the world envisioned by Agenda 2030 with planet and people in balance.

Achim Steiner

Administrator

United Nations Development Programme