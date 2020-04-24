United Nations Delegates Working Together to Save Lives, Ease Suffering from COVID-19 Pandemic, Secretary-General Says in Observance Message

SG/SM/20060

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for International Delegates Day, observed on 25 April:

We mark this first observance of International Delegates Day at a time when international cooperation has never been more important.

The COVID-19 pandemic demands united responses from all, without stigma and with a particular focus on the most vulnerable.

The delegates who represent their country at the United Nations are rising to the challenge, adopting new ways of working while building on a strong tradition of dialogue and collaboration.

I look forward to continuing our partnership as we strive to save lives, reduce human suffering and build a more peaceful, sustainable and equitable world for all.

