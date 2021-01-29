United Nations community engagement guidelines on peacebuilding and sustaining peace

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The 2016 twin resolutions on the review of the UN peacebuilding architecture adopted in the General Assembly and Security Council (A/RES/70/262 and S/RES/2282 (2016), respectively) recognized the changing scale and nature of peacebuilding challenges. This led to shifting the long-term focus of the UN from crisis response to peacebuilding and sustaining peace, with a view to “prevent the outbreak, escalation, continuation and recurrence of conflict, addressing root causes, assisting parties to conflict to end hostilities, ensuring national reconciliation and moving towards recovery, reconstruction and development” through comprehensive and coherent approaches and strategic and operational partnerships including with civil society actors, especially women and youth-led organizations.

Following the Secretary-General’s call for the UN’s improved engagement with civil society at the local level in his 2018 report on Peacebuilding and Sustaining Peace , a joint UN-civil society working group developed the UN system-wide Community engagement Guidelines on Peacebuilding and Sustaining Peace to:

Support UN field presences in developing country-specific community engagement strategies on peacebuilding and sustaining peace; and

Provide operational guidance to UN field presences on how to more effectively engage with civil society actors at the local level in peacebuilding and sustaining peace.

These Guidelines should also be understood in conjunction with the process, led by OHCHR and UN Women, to develop UN system-wide documents aimed at bringing more coherence to the UN’s approach towards civic space.