United Nations and key health partners join forces to fight COVID-19

With the reporting of cases of COVID-19 in Algeria, Senegal and Nigeria, what was once a distant threat to public health in Africa has become a reality. To better coordinate readiness and response efforts across Africa and the rest of the world, the WHO Regional Office for Africa convened a meeting with key health partners in Nairobi this week, with representatives from the Kenyan Health Ministry, the African Union, United Nations and key partner agencies in attendance. This week's meeting is an opportunity to ensure that efforts are coordinated, not duplicated, and that scarce resources are used in the most effective way possible.

"We are calling on all countries to invest urgently in preparedness for the arrival of cases, and to prioritize the protection of health workers, individuals at risk, and to communicate better the risks of transmission to their people," said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. "These cases in Algeria and Nigeria should be a wake-up call for governments across Africa. Governments must do all they can to prepare for an eventual outbreak: time is critical."

At this critical juncture, countries must do all they can to ensure they are ready for COVID-19. This doesn't just mean they need to be ready for their first case, but their first cluster of cases, the first evidence of community transmission, and even for the possibility of sustained and prolific community transmission.

It is vital the Member States have measures in place to limit transmission from affected countries, and to ensure that their national health systems have the ability to rapidly prevent, detect, isolate and treat any infection. First cases need to be detected and isolated quickly to prevent a large number of infections that could potential overwhelm a country's health system. Many national health systems are already weak. Governments should strive to ensure that health workers and at-risk individuals are protected. They also need to ensure that members of the public are fully aware of the threat posed by COVID-19, and that they are armed with timely, accurate advice to combat its spread.

With the outbreak of these cases in Algeria, Senegal and Nigeria, the WHO Regional Office for Africa is changing from a readiness to a response mode. Experts already in those countries with confirmed cases are now focusing on providing technical support to country health workers, rather than providing generalized preparedness advice. Training on case management and infection prevention has also been provided to health workers from countries.

WHO is supporting countries in their efforts to increase their readiness in this critical window, mainly in ensuring that vital early detection and control measures are in place and are as robust as possible. WHO is working with our network of experts to coordinate regional work on surveillance, epidemiology, modelling, diagnostics, clinical care and treatment, and other ways to identify, manage the disease and limit onward transmission. WHO has issued interim guidance for countries, which is regularly updated to take into account the current situation. Guidance has recently been issued on topics such as quarantine measures, citizen repatriations, and preparedness at workplaces.

While high-level coordination is vital to effectively respond to COVID-19, there are a number of simple steps we can all take to prevent it spreading further. These include regular hand washing with soap and water; coughing or sneezing into a tissue or a bent elbow, being sure to safely dispose of the tissue afterwards; maintaining a social distance of at least one metre, particularly if that person if coughing or sneezing; avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; and seeking medical attention early if you develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing.