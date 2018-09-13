United Nations action on sexual exploitation and abuse (A/72/L.69)
Seventy-second session
Agenda item 131
Sexual exploitation and abuse: implementing a zero-tolerance policy
The General Assembly,
Recalling the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and international law,
Recalling also its resolutions 71/278 of 10 March 2017 on United Nations action on sexual exploitation and abuse and 70/268 of 14 June 2016 on the comprehensive review of the whole question of peacekeeping operations in all their aspects, 71/297 of 30 June 2017 on special measures for protection from sexual exploitation and abuse and 72/112 of 7 December 2017 on criminal accountability of United Nations officials and experts on mission, and taking note of Security Council resoluti ons 2242 (2015) of 13 October 2015 and 2272 (2016) of 11 March 2016,
Reaffirms its commitment to the zero-tolerance policy on sexual exploitation and abuse throughout the United Nations system, including the agencies, funds and programmes, and takes note of the report of the Secretary -General;1
Decides to include in the provisional agenda of its seventy -third session the item entitled “Sexual exploitation and abuse: implementing a zero -tolerance policy”, and requests the Secretary-General to continue to report, pursuant to resolution 57/306 of 15 April 2003, on special measures for protection from sexual exploitation and abuse, including on progress made in implementing a zero -tolerance policy within the United Nations system, for consideration by the General Assembly, in line with existing mandates and procedures.