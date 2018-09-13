13 Sep 2018

United Nations action on sexual exploitation and abuse (A/72/L.69)

Report
from UN General Assembly
Published on 06 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (301.84 KB)

Seventy-second session
Agenda item 131
Sexual exploitation and abuse: implementing a zero-tolerance policy

The General Assembly,

Recalling the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and international law,

Recalling also its resolutions 71/278 of 10 March 2017 on United Nations action on sexual exploitation and abuse and 70/268 of 14 June 2016 on the comprehensive review of the whole question of peacekeeping operations in all their aspects, 71/297 of 30 June 2017 on special measures for protection from sexual exploitation and abuse and 72/112 of 7 December 2017 on criminal accountability of United Nations officials and experts on mission, and taking note of Security Council resoluti ons 2242 (2015) of 13 October 2015 and 2272 (2016) of 11 March 2016,

  1. Reaffirms its commitment to the zero-tolerance policy on sexual exploitation and abuse throughout the United Nations system, including the agencies, funds and programmes, and takes note of the report of the Secretary -General;1

  2. Decides to include in the provisional agenda of its seventy -third session the item entitled “Sexual exploitation and abuse: implementing a zero -tolerance policy”, and requests the Secretary-General to continue to report, pursuant to resolution 57/306 of 15 April 2003, on special measures for protection from sexual exploitation and abuse, including on progress made in implementing a zero -tolerance policy within the United Nations system, for consideration by the General Assembly, in line with existing mandates and procedures.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.