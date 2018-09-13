United Nations action on sexual exploitation and abuse (A/72/L.69)

Seventy-second session

Agenda item 131

Sexual exploitation and abuse: implementing a zero-tolerance policy

The General Assembly,

Recalling the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and international law,

Recalling also its resolutions 71/278 of 10 March 2017 on United Nations action on sexual exploitation and abuse and 70/268 of 14 June 2016 on the comprehensive review of the whole question of peacekeeping operations in all their aspects, 71/297 of 30 June 2017 on special measures for protection from sexual exploitation and abuse and 72/112 of 7 December 2017 on criminal accountability of United Nations officials and experts on mission, and taking note of Security Council resoluti ons 2242 (2015) of 13 October 2015 and 2272 (2016) of 11 March 2016,