The United Kingdom contributes GBP 70,000 to the Trust Fund for Victims, in support of victim survivors of conflict related sexual and gender-based violence

The Trust Fund for Victims (TFV) welcomes the announcement of the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to make a voluntary contribution of GBP 70,000 earmarked to support survivors of conflict related sexual and gender-based violence.

The contribution is earmarked to activities under the TFV’s assistance mandate in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and in the Central African Republic.

The TFV highly appreciates the continued engagement of the United Kingdom in support of the TFV ’s activities for the benefit of victims of crimes under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court.

Speaking on the United Kingdom's unwavering support to the Rome Statute and the Trust Fund, H.E. Ms Joanna Roper CMG, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the Netherlands said, "the United Kingdom is a strong supporter of international justice, and is delighted to announce its contribution of £70,000 to the important work the Trust Fund of Victims does for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence. The UK is committed to tackling the widespread sexual and gender based violence in conflict, and assisting survivors to rebuild their lives.”

TFV Executive Director Pieter de Baan said “We are greatly encouraged to see the United Kingdom continuing to support the TFV in its work with victim survivors of conflict related sexual violence. This is a pattern of crime, and of deep and complex harm, that the TFV has been finding and addressing across almost all situation countries of the ICC where it has programmes, including in the Central African Republic and in eastern DRC. The TFV looks forward to continuous engagement and partnership with the United Kingdom in the future.”

Voluntary contributions enable the Trust Fund for Victims to provide reparative value to victims of war crimes, crimes against humanity, aggression and genocide through reparations awards and assistance activities.

Under its assistance mandate, the TFV provides physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as socio-economic support such as access to education, and income generating activities. Currently, the TFV is funding assistance and reparation programmes in the Central African Republic, in Côte d’Ivoire, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in Mali and in Uganda. The TFV will soon expand its assistance activities to Georgia and Kenya.

For more information about the Trust Fund for Victims, please contact: trustfundforvictims@icc-cpi.int or visit: www.trustfundforvictims.org