UNISDR Strategic Framework 2022-2025

UNDRR’s OF CHANGE

The world is changing.

The interactions between climate change trends, ecosystem fragility, disease outbreaks, rapid unplanned urbanization, mass displacement and geopolitical instability, fuelled by the interconnectivity of communications, trade, financial systems and politics, mean that shocks, stresses, and crises reverberate globally.

The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded the world what the Sendai Framework for Disaster Rick Reduction 2015-2030 is all about: risk is systemic, interconnected and cascading. Climate change is driving increased risk across all countries, and unpredictable hazards can have devastating cascading impacts on all sectors, with long-lasting, debilitating socio-economic and environmental consequences.

We are trapped in a vicious and self-fulfilling cycle of disaster> respond> recover> repeat.

The people hit hardest are those who have done the least to cause these significant changes

There is no denying that disasters of any kind are expensive: in the cost to human life and economies.

Sadly, despite all the evidence that abounds, prevention is not yet prioritized, and therefore, humanitarian needs continue to multiply, jeopardizing development gains. Poverty, inequity, and insecurity continue to drive disaster risk, compounding vulnerabilities and increasing its impact.

The world is not on track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As UN Member States move forward with Agenda 2030, more focused, accelerated action is required to help countries identify and analyse the broad range of risks they face, put in place appropriate measures to mitigate existing risks and to prevent the creation of new risks.

We believe that risk can be reduced and that disasters don’t have to devastate.

Improvements in disaster risk management along with rising living standards have reduced mortality rates from natural hazards significantly. But these gains can easily be reversed.

But we must act now. We are facing more intense, frequent and compounding disasters, which are outpacing our efforts in resilience building.

If we persist with a ‘business as usual’ approach we will not meet the goal and global targets of the Sendai Framework and the inter-dependent goals of Agenda 2030. We will condemn generations to continue living with increased risk and ever more devastating consequences to their lives and livelihoods

We must commit to accelerating and transforming.

Reducing existing risk, preventing the creation of new risk and building resilience take a whole-of-society approach. And they all take committed leadership and governance.

The global community requires leadership to meet the scale of the challenge. Political momentum and commitment to action must be secured beyond election terms.

We have persisted in our silos for too long, compartmentalizing knowledge and resources, focusing on immediate short-term ‘fixes’ rather than on funded, national and local level strategies, which build resilience in the medium to long-term when implemented.

We believe that radical transformation is needed.

Over the next four years, UNDRR will concentrate on providing enhanced support to Member States to reduce risk, and accelerate risk-informed development pathways, against multiple complex risks in order to prevent disasters and ensure sustainable development.

This Strategic Framework sets out our goals and activity focus for the period 2022-2025. UNDRR will prioritize four elements within our Strategic Framework, as accelerators, or areas of work requiring focused attention to accelerate Sendai Framework implementation and achieve greater impact (more explanation can be found in the Annex).