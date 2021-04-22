World
UNICEF-WHO-World Bank: Joint Child Malnutrition Estimates - 2021 edition interactive dashboard
Screenshot(s) of the interactive content as of 22 Apr 2021
This interactive dashboard visualizes the latest child malnutrition estimates for 2020. These estimates of prevalence and numbers for child stunting, overweight, wasting and severe wasting are derived by United Nations (UN), Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), UNICEF, WHO and World Bank regions, as well as World Bank income group classifications.