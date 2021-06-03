UNICEF signs COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement with Moderna

COPENHAGEN/NEW YORK, 2 June 2021 –UNICEF has signed a long-term agreementwith Moderna for the supply of COVID-19 vaccine on behalf of the COVAX Facility.

Through the supply agreement, UNICEF, along with procurement partners including the PanAmerican Health Organization (PAHO), will have access to up to 34 million doses of the vaccine for around 92 countries and territories in 2021. This is the fifth supplyagreement UNICEF has signed for COVID-19 vaccines, following previously announced agreements with the Serum Institute of India,Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Human Vaccine.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine received a WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) on 30 April. On3 May, the COVAX Facility announced that it had signed an Advance Purchase Agreementto secure access to 34 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna in the fourth quarter of 2021 and up to 466 million doses in 2022.

Deliveries of the vaccine are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021, with allocations to COVAX participants determined by the COVAX Allocation Framework that focuses on equity in access, considering amongst other parameters country readiness and supply through COVAX to date, and operating and supply considerations.

The goal of the COVAX Facility is to helpaddress the acute phase of the global pandemic by the end of 2021 by providing rapid, fair and equitable access to safe and effective vaccines to all participating countries and territories regardless of income level.

The COVAX Facility, co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO, together with UNICEF, aims to provide access to approved COVID-19 vaccines, enabling the protection of frontline health care and social workers, as well as other high-risk and vulnerable groups.

