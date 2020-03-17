UNICEF Regional Office for South Asia COVID-19 Situation Report No.2 for March 10 - 17, 2020

Highlights

A total of 397 confirmed cases have been reported in the South Asia region representing a 530% increase compared to last week. The largest increase has been reported in Pakistan 187 cases, followed by India 127 cases, Sri Lanka 29 cases, Afghanistan 21 cases and Maldives 13 cases

On Sunday, seven head of states and representatives from the South Asia Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) held a video conference to discuss a regional joint strategy to contain and respond to the corona virus outbreak. This is the first formal engagement in six years between topleaders of the SAARC since the Kathmandu-summit in 2014.

As part of containment and prevention strategy action, most countries in the region have restricted movements of people, closed their land borders, suspended visas for tourists and imposed mandatory 14 days quarantine for passengers arriving from hotspot affected countries

Schools including colleges have been closed in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and India

UNICEF country offices continue to support governments in promoting risk communication and community engagement to prevent the spread of the disease. So far, 36 million people have been reached with key messages using different social media platforms

With the high demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) combined with export ban from major markets, procurement for these critical supplies for small countries is a major challenge and UNICEF is exploring local alternatives and engaging diplomatic embassies