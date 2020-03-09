World + 8 more
UNICEF Regional Office for South Asia COVID-19 Situation Report No.1 for February – 9 March 2020
Highlights
All countries in South Asia have reported cases of COVID-19 as of today. A total of 63 confirmed cases have been reported in total, with the highest number in India (43). The situation has rapidly escalated in the first week of March, reporting over 55 cases compared to 8 cases at the end February.
As part of preventative action, Bhutan has banned the entry of tourists for two weeks while Nepal and Sri Lanka have suspended the issuance of visas on arrival for tourists coming from the hot spot areas including China.
Similarly, the Pakistan government has closed its border with Iran and the Spin Boldak border crossing with Afghanistan
Schools have been closed for weeks in Bhutan, Sindh and Balochistan provinces in Pakistan, and Herat Province in Afghanistan as a preventative measure. There are concerns that lengthy closure of schools without alternative learning approaches could negatively impact on the learning outcomes of children.
UNICEF country offices continue to support governments in promoting risk communication and community engagement to prevent the spread of the disease. So far UNICEF has reached 16 million people with key messages using different social media platforms • With the high demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) combined with export ban from major markets, procurement for these critical supplies for small countries is a major challenge • In South Asia, UNICEF is appealing for $10.8 million to reach 25 million people with risk education, critical supplies, adequate health care and continuous education and child protection services