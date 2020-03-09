UNICEF Regional Office for South Asia COVID-19 Situation Report No.1 for February – 9 March 2020

Highlights

All countries in South Asia have reported cases of COVID-19 as of today. A total of 63 confirmed cases have been reported in total, with the highest number in India (43). The situation has rapidly escalated in the first week of March, reporting over 55 cases compared to 8 cases at the end February.

As part of preventative action, Bhutan has banned the entry of tourists for two weeks while Nepal and Sri Lanka have suspended the issuance of visas on arrival for tourists coming from the hot spot areas including China.

Similarly, the Pakistan government has closed its border with Iran and the Spin Boldak border crossing with Afghanistan

Schools have been closed for weeks in Bhutan, Sindh and Balochistan provinces in Pakistan, and Herat Province in Afghanistan as a preventative measure. There are concerns that lengthy closure of schools without alternative learning approaches could negatively impact on the learning outcomes of children.