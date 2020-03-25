World + 9 more
UNICEF Regional Office for South Asia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 3 for March 18 - 24, 2020
Highlights
- A total of 1073 new confirmed cases were reported in the South Asia region over the past week alone bringing the total to 1407 cases. This represents an increase of 270% compared to last week. The largest increase has been reported in Pakistan 887 cases, followed by India 415 cases, Sri Lanka 82 cases, Afghanistan 42 cases, Bangladesh 27 and Maldives 13 cases.
- With World Bank funding, UNICEF has airlifted 14 metric tons personal protective equipment for health workers to support the Government of Pakistan to respond to COVID-19.
- As part of containment and prevention strategy action, most countries in the region have restricted movements of people including curfews in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Karachi (Pakistan), closed airports and land borders, suspended visas for tourists and imposed mandatory 14 days quarantine for passengers arriving from hotspot affected countries
- Over 350 million school children have been affected by the school closures in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and India
- 60 million people have been reached across the region with key COVID19 prevention messages as UNICEF country offices continue to support governments in promoting risk communication and community engagement
- With the high demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) combined with export ban from major markets, procurement for these critical supplies for small countries is a major challenge and UNICEF is exploring local alternatives and engaging diplomatic missions/embassies
- UNICEF is appealing for $80.4 million to reach 60 million people with risk communication, critical supplies, adequate health care, continuous education, child protection and social protection services to address other social impacts of the disease.