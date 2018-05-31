31 May 2018

UNICEF Office of Research - Innocenti: 2017 Results Report

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 31 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (3.31 MB)

AUTHOR(S)
Prerna Banati; Michelle Godwin

ABSTRACT

Our latest annual Results Report presents a review of the Office of Research - Innocenti’s top-line results delivered in 2017. It contains an excellent summary of how our research contributes to impact for children. Selected key results are highlighted for all research and capacity-building areas, while ‘deeper dive’ case studies provide in-depth narratives. The report also highlights capacity building, promotion of ethical research, and communications and operations milestones in 2017. Importantly, the report describes the Office of Research’s expanding role as a physical and virtual convening space for dialogue and critical thinking on issues concerning children and adolescents, in support of UNICEF’s new global Strategic Plan.

