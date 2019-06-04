UNICEF-NGOs partnership in humanitarian settings: Strengths, Challenges and Ways Forward

I. BACKGROUND

In the context of UNICEF’s Strategic Plan 2018-2021 and increased efforts to deliver humanitarian results for children, the Office of Emergency Programmes (EMOPS) recognises that stronger alliances with NGOs play a critical role in the delivery and improvement of UNICEF responses.

Although UNICEF and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) operate in a complex environment involving many actors, NGOs remain critical to the delivery of results for children, both through joint programmes and advocacy. A variety of coordination mechanisms have been established by UNICEF to help the development of partnerships with NGOs, both international (INGOs) and national/local ones, as well as other civil society actors. However, there is always space for improvement and further engagement to enhance the effectiveness of these relations.

Against this background, beginning in 2019, UNICEF and the International Council of Voluntary Agencies (ICVA) agreed to jointly reach out to the NGO sector to receive their feedback and perceptions of the current partnership with UNICEF and explore pathways to improve the partnership, including through setting up a formal mechanism of regular consultations. The overall purpose behind the initiative is to ensure a dedicated safe space for dialogue and exchange for improved partnership between UNICEF and NGOs to advance results for children in humanitarian settings.