UNICEF Key Considerations for GBV Risk Mitigation in Humanitarian Cash Transfers (HCT)

Introduction

This key considerations document for UNICEF staff and partners is a companion to the EMOPS Humanitarian Cash Transfers (HCT) Guidance.

UNICEF uses HCT in order to contribute to better results across all sectors of programming, where relevant and appropriate. Integrating gender-based violence (GBV) risk mitigation across all humanitarian programming in all sectors improves UNICEF’s performance and contributes to better results for children and women. HCT are better able to achieve their results when they integrate protection and GBV risk mitigation.

As with any other programming tool or modality, it is important to recognize that HCT interventions can create new GBV risks and exacerbate existing risks.

Women and girls may face increased risk of intimate partner violence, sexual exploitation, denial of resources or other forms of GBV if new resources— whether cash, voucher or kits/other inkind—are introduced into humanitarian contexts without adequate GBV risk analysis, mitigation mechanisms, and ongoing monitoring of safety considerations throughout the project cycle.

In all humanitarian programming, there is also an inherent power differential between humanitarian actors and beneficiaries.

Potential sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) by UNICEF staff and partners, including the private sector and government, is one type of GBV risk that is addressed in this document. Please note: the content related to SEA focuses on recommendations for mitigating SEA risks, not the broader requirements around reporting, investigations, etc