UNICEF Humanitarian Action for Children 2018 - Overview [EN/AR]

FOREWORD

Humanitarian Action for Children 2018

This past year has been devastating for children.

Today, one in every four children in the world is living in a country affected by conflict or disaster. Nearly 50 million children have been uprooted from their homes due to violence, poverty or natural disasters.

These facts expose an alarming reality: that the impact of humanitarian crisis on children has reached catastrophic proportions.

In so many places, violent conflict is driving humanitarian need to critical levels. In 2017, conflicts that have endured for years— such as in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq, Nigeria, South Sudan, the Syrian Arab Republic and Yemen, among other countries—continued to deepen in complexity and impact.

For the children affected by these conflicts, daily life is a nightmare. This past year, these children not only faced the constant threat of violence; many were also uprooted from their homes, went hungry, and fell ill with life-threatening diseases as health, water and sanitation services and infrastructure collapsed around them.

In Bangladesh, for example, renewed violence in Myanmar led to a massive influx of Rohingya, many of whom were children, in August 2017. The sheer magnitude of the refugee population left temporary settlements overstretched, with poor hygiene and sanitation conditions giving rise to outbreaks of water-borne diseases.

The year also saw an unprecedented number of cholera outbreaks, particularly in conflict-affected countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq, north-east Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen. In many cases, violent clashes and the collapse of public services led to the breakdown of water and sanitation systems, which fuelled the spread of cholera through affected communities and generated an emergency within an emergency.

What drives our work at UNICEF is the knowledge that behind every one of these emergencies… behind every inconceivable statistic… and behind every harrowing story of violence, displacement and hunger… is a child. A child who should be in school but isn’t because their school has been damaged or destroyed. A child who is alone and afraid because they have become separated from their loved ones. A child who is dying of cholera—a completely preventable disease.

And whether that child is a migrant, a refugee or internally displaced—a child is a child—and every child should be protected; should be able to stay with their family; and should have the chance to go to school. No matter what.

At UNICEF, we have made it a fundamental aspect of our work to confront the complex and unique needs of each and every child whose life has been upended by a humanitarian crisis. Humanitarian Action for Children 2018 underscores this effort. It describes the results we achieved with partners on the ground in 2017; the strategies that we will use to tackle the challenges of 2018; and the donor support so essential to our ability to respond.

You’ll read about UNICEF’s responses in countries such as Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen, where the combined impacts of conflict, displacement, drought, water scarcity and fragile infrastructure raised the risk of famine in 2017 and put nearly 1.4 million children at imminent risk of starvation. In each of these countries, UNICEF and partners were on the ground delivering aid even before the full-scale threat of famine developed.

For example, in Somalia, donors stepped forward early, enabling a massive scale up in services and sustained assistance. As of November 2017, UNICEF and partners were able to treat over 220,000 severely malnourished children and reach nearly 1.8 million people affected by drought with temporary access to safe water and control further outbreaks of cholera and other waterborne diseases.

And even where the needs are most urgent, UNICEF looks to implement humanitarian interventions that advance development and have long-term impacts. In West Mosul, Iraq, UNICEF invested in repairing and rebuilding damaged water infrastructure and in so doing was able to both meet immediate water needs and help establish a more sustainable system that will serve local communities for years to come.

The results highlighted above and the achievements described throughout this appeal were made possible by the incredible support of our donors. As we continue to respond to more complex humanitarian situations, many of which are characterized by challenging operating environments and diminished humanitarian access, your support is what makes the difference, and your flexible resources are what allow us to respond quickly in a crisis and allocate resources to where they are needed most.

It is thanks to your generosity that we are able to help every child affected by crisis return to school, reunite with their families, avoid preventable diseases and get the nutrients and clean water they need to survive childhood and grow into healthy adults.

We know that by continuing to work together, we can give every child we reach a better chance – not just at surviving today, but at prospering well into the future.

Omar Abdi UNICEF

Deputy Executive Director