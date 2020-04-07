UNICEF Global Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report No. 2 (15 to 31 March 2020)

Highlights

• As part of the overall UN-wide effort, UNICEF continues working around the clock to scale-up and deliver a response across its sectors to address the needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

• To date, UNICEF and partners have reached over half a billion people with COVID-19 prevention messaging around hand washing, cough and sneeze hygiene.

• UNICEF has provided around USD 4 million in hospital equipment including defibrillators, electrocardiogram monitors, portable ultrasound systems, infusion pumps; and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including N95 masks, gloves, protective goggles, face shields and protective boots. The PPE has been provided to 40 million health care and front-line workers.

• Being increasingly aware of the unintended consequences of some of the decisions taken to contain the spread of COVID-19, UNICEF issued a Technical Note on the Protection of Children during the Coronavirus Pandemic to guide the actions of government and partners.

• End Child Poverty Global Coalition, co-led by UNICEF, launched a mini knowledge hub on their website dedicated to COVID19 impact on poor children.

• Over 154 million children in eight countries are being supported with distance/home-based learning.