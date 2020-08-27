UNICEF Global COVID-19 Special Interim Report: Supply - No.10 August 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• Since the start of the outbreak, UNICEF Supply Division has been one of the largest UN suppliers of PPE to protect health workers, and has procured 18,000 oxygen concentrators.

• Through the COVID-19 Diagnostic Consortium, UNICEF, with WHO and other partners, has contributed to securing 30 million polymerase chain reaction tests for screening, diagnosing and monitoring the spread of COVID-19.

FROM OUTBREAK TO GLOBAL PANDEMIC:

UNICEF’S SUPPLY AND LOGISTICS RESPONSE TO COVID-19

In the span of a few weeks, COVID-19 escalated from a localized outbreak in China in late 2019 into a global pandemic by early 2020, affecting nearly the entire world.

As the outbreak worsened across the globe, demand for supplies to combat the virus sharply increased, leading to market constraints, pricing volatility, export bans and logistics barriers.

To navigate these extremely complex challenges, UNICEF mobilized its supply operations to support countries in their efforts to fight the pandemic. With the situation evolving rapidly, flexibility, innovation and adaptability were key components of the UNICEF supply response.

This interim report takes a closer look at UNICEF’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing specifically on supply and logistics.