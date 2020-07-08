UNICEF Global COVID-19 Situation Report No. 8 (Reporting Period: 11–24 June 2020)

SITUATION

129 million girls

Were out of school before Covid-19. An estimated 10 million more secondary school- age girls could be out of school after this initial wave of Covid-19 has passed.

335 million girls

Attended schools that did not provide them with the essential water, sanitation and hygiene services they needed before Covid-19. Ensuring dignified menstrual health and hygiene (MHH) doesn’t stop in the new normal of virtual learning2.

Over a 25% drop in provision of essential GBV services

Reported in 15 UNICEF programme countries since COVID-19. This includes clinical care, psychosocial support services or referral pathways for women and girl survivors.

70% of health and social workers are women

And women and girls also carry out most of the care for sick relatives and other unpaid care work at home, including childcare.

HIGHLIGHTS