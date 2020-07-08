World + 150 more
UNICEF Global COVID-19 Situation Report No. 8 (Reporting Period: 11–24 June 2020)
SITUATION
129 million girls
Were out of school before Covid-19. An estimated 10 million more secondary school- age girls could be out of school after this initial wave of Covid-19 has passed.
335 million girls
Attended schools that did not provide them with the essential water, sanitation and hygiene services they needed before Covid-19. Ensuring dignified menstrual health and hygiene (MHH) doesn’t stop in the new normal of virtual learning2.
Over a 25% drop in provision of essential GBV services
Reported in 15 UNICEF programme countries since COVID-19. This includes clinical care, psychosocial support services or referral pathways for women and girl survivors.
70% of health and social workers are women
And women and girls also carry out most of the care for sick relatives and other unpaid care work at home, including childcare.
HIGHLIGHTS
To address increased risk of widening gender inequities in the COVID-19 context, UNICEF has five core programmatic and advocacy actions that prioritize evidence-based responses and collaborative partnerships, especially with women and girls’ grassroots organizations and movements.
Minimizing interruptions to quality survivorcentered GBV services and GBV programming is critical. Over 75,000 UNICEF personnel and partners have completed training on GBV risks mitigation and referrals for survivors, including for sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA). And we are calling on institutional and individual investors to assess and address GBV as part of their due diligence decision-making.
In Cote d’Ivoire, the UNICEF-supported communitybased monitoring system serves as an early warning mechanism and support structure related to girls’ learning retention. Indicators include GBV, early marriage and pregnancy, peer support and selfdirected learning. In Indonesia and Mongolia, UNICEF is supporting girls’ MHH through the Oky App, which helps girls track their periods and access trustworthy reproductive health information.
In view of the increase in GBV, UNICEF has integrated key messages on prevention, response and mitigation across RCCE efforts. UNICEF is also integrating a gender lens into ongoing socio-economic assessments and response plans related to COVID19.