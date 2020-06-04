UNICEF Global COVID-19 Situation Report No. 6 (Reporting Period: 15-28 May 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

During the reporting period, over 2.9 billion people have been reached with COVID-19 messaging, including in crisis affected countries. Given UNICEF’s leadership of the RCCE pillar of the COVID-19 response, special attention has been given to integrating GBV messages in RCCE efforts.

In collaboration with Safe to Learn partners, UNICEF contributed to recommendations to prevent and respond to violence against children in all learning environments during COVID-19 pandemic. This was complemented with advocacy messages: "Reopening Schools Safely: Recommendations for Building Back Better by Integrating Violence Against Children Prevention and Response”.