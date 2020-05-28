World + 142 more
UNICEF Global COVID-19 Situation Report No. 5 (Reporting Period: 1-14 May 2020)
Attachments
Highlights
During the reporting period, over 13.5 million children and women received essential healthcare services in UNICEF supported facilities. UNICEF and partners trained 1.6 million healthcare providers in detecting, referral and appropriate management of COVID-19 cases. Over 1.8 million healthcare facility staff and community health workers were trained in infection prevention and control, and almost 400,000 were provided PPE.
UNICEF shipped 7.2 million gloves, 2.6 million surgical masks, 828,741 N95 respirators, 535,670 gowns, 13,528 goggles, 112,240 face shields, 330 oxygen sets and 159,352 diagnostic tests for COVID-19, in support of 64 countries in support of 68 countries as they respond to the pandemic. Over 21.3 million people have been reached with critical WASH supplies.
Over 6.5 million caregivers of young children aged 0-23 months were reached with information to protect breastfeeding in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. UNICEF and partners launched the Counselling Package on Infant and Young Child Feeding, which provides recommendations to caregivers and families with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 on how to continue feeding their children with the necessary hygiene precautions.