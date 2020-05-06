UNICEF Global COVID-19 Situation Report No. 4 (Reporting Period: 16 – 30 April 2020)

Highlights

As part of the overall UN-wide effort, UNICEF continues to scale-up and deliver across its sectors to address the needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic. UNICEF and partners have reached over 1.6 billion people with COVID-19 messaging.

Over 11.5 million people have been reached with critical WASH supplies. UNICEF has shipped more than 6.6 million gloves, 1.3 million surgical masks, 428,069 N95 respirators, 291,015 gowns, 13,128 goggles, 63,800 face shields, 200 oxygen sets and 34,564 diagnostic tests for COVID-19, in support of 52 countries as they respond to the pandemic.

UNICEF reached over 79.8 million children with distance/home-based learning. Together with Microsoft, UNICEF announced an expansion of the Learning Passport partnership to enable high-quality digital learning during the global crisis. UNESCO, UNICEF, WFP and World Bank issued new guidelines on the safe reopening of schools as countries consider reducing COVID-19-related restrictions.