UNICEF Global COVID-19 Situation Report No. 3 (Reporting Period: 1 – 15 April 2020)

Highlights

• As part of the overall UN-wide effort, UNICEF continues to scale-up and deliver across its sectors to address the needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic. UNICEF and partners have reached over 800 million people with COVID-19 messaging.

• Over 7.5 million people have been reached with critical WASH supplies. UNICEF has shipped more than 6.4 million gloves, 1.2 million surgical masks, 323,051 N95 respirators, 251,855 gowns and 13,128 goggles in support of 44 countries as they respond to the pandemic.

• UNICEF reached over 29 million children with distance/home-based learning. Jointly with WFP and FAO, UNICEF published Interim Guidance on Mitigating the Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Food and Nutrition of Schoolchildren.

• UNICEF reached over 700,000 children, parents and/or caregivers with community based mental health and psychosocial support. UNICEF issued a message about escalating violence against women in the home due to confinement measures to prevent COVID-19.

• To support efforts to address the economic and social toll of the pandemic, UNICEF has released the Social Protection Response to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Situation in Numbers

1.58 billion Children and youth affected by COVID-19 school closures

117 million Children may miss out on receiving life-saving measles vaccine and lifesaving health & nutrition services

2,544,792 Total Laboratory-confirmed 2019-nCoV casesii

175,694 Total COVID-19 deaths