UNICEF Global COVID-19 Situation Report No. 14: October 2020

FOCUS: HEALTH/NUTRITION

HIGHLIGHTS

UNICEF continued to use innovative approaches to ensure continuity of access to essential services during the pandemic. Through a mix of online and face-to-face modalities, over 3 million healthcare facility staff and community health workers have been trained in infection prevention and control.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, almost 75 million children and women have received essential healthcare services in UNICEF supported facilities, and over 2 million healthcare providers have been trained in detection, referral and appropriate management of COVID-19 cases.

UNICEF continued to ensure access to essential nutrition services, including the protection of diets and practices, providing guidance and tools on how to breastfeed and supporting infant and young child feeding practices. Over 36.5 million caregivers have been reached with messages and counselling on infant and young child feeding including hygiene and IPC practices with UNICEF's support.