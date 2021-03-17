UNICEF Global COVID-19 Final Report, February – December 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Through Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) interventions and the development and implementation of alternative and remote programme modalities, many essential services, including health, nutrition and child protection were able to safely continue throughout the pandemic, despite disruptions.

Virtual and home-based education programmes benefited 301 million children (147 million girls) in 2020 and were rolled out through various means ranging from high-tech (online platforms and apps) to low- or no-tech modalities (TV, radio, SMS, printed materials).

To assist vulnerable households affected by the socio-economic consequences of COVID-19, UNICEF worked at the forefront of social protection efforts helping governments to expand the coverage of national social protection programmes reaching 47 million households, while 1.8 million households were provided with humanitarian cash transfers in 2020.