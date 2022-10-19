UNICEF Fact Sheet: Children with Disabilities August, 2022

This factsheet contains updated evidence on the situation of children with disabilities globally. It is aimed at policymakers, programmers and advocates working to include children with disabilities in international development and humanitarian action. It provides a snapshot of the situation of children with disabilities and the main barriers they face in their daily lives based on available evidence. It is recognized that the available evidence is at times limited, particularly from the global south and in relation to certain topics such as climate change. The fact sheet is therefore not intended as a comprehensive review, but rather is a starting point for understanding why investing in inclusive policies and programmes can make a difference in the lives of children with disabilities, their families and their communities.