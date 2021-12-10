UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore's remarks at UNICEF@75 commemorative event

As prepared for delivery

NEW YORK, 9 December 2021 - "Secretary General Guterres, excellencies, distinguished guests, colleagues and friends of UNICEF …

"UNICEF was founded in the aftermath of the Second World War, to save children’s lives and protect their rights. Tonight, we celebrate that for 75 years, UNICEF has delivered for children. From armed conflict, natural disasters and humanitarian crises to long-term survival and development programmes, our staff and partners have been on the ground to provide essential services for children in need.

"On a global scale, children’s health and well-being have improved significantly since 1946. Together with partners, UNICEF has developed life-changing innovations … the India Mark II water handpump created in the 1970s is still the world’s most widely used human-powered pump.

"In the early 1980s, UNICEF launched the Child Survival and Development Revolution, a drive to save the lives of millions of children each year, focusing on four low-cost measures: growth monitoring, oral rehydration therapy, promotion of breastfeeding, and immunization.

"UNICEF and partners embarked on a mission to immunize every child against preventable diseases. Together with governments, we facilitated one of the greatest logistical mobilizations in peacetime history. By the early 1990s, global childhood immunization levels reached 80 per cent.

"As result of UNICEF’s tireless advocacy, in 1989, world leaders made a historic commitment to the world’s children by adopting the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. Today, the Convention stands as the most widely ratified human rights treaty in history and has helped transform children’s lives around the world.

"In the 2000s, UNICEF brought to scale a ready-to-use therapeutic food which has become the global standard to treat children suffering from malnutrition. From 2000 to 2019, scaling up coverage of malaria prevention and treatment through insecticide-treated nets, rapid testing and drugs, reduced global malaria mortality by 60 per cent.

"And in 2015, the world began working toward a new global development agenda, seeking to achieve, by 2030, new targets set out in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"We made great strides toward helping all children realize their right to health, education and protection. At the start of 2020, more children were living to see their first birthday than at any time in history. Child mortality had fallen by 50 per cent since 2000. Maternal mortality and child marriages were on the decline and more girls were going to and staying in school.

"But in the last 20 months, the pandemic has upended families, communities and countries the world over. COVID-19 constitutes the most significant global crisis for children in our 75-year history. It is already rolling back virtually every measure of progress for children. A staggering 100 million more children have been plunged into poverty. Even in a best-case scenario, it will take seven to eight years to recover and return to pre-COVID child poverty levels.

"This is in addition to a spate of protracted and worsening conflicts and the global climate crisis. Globally, 426 million children live in conflict zones. Meanwhile, an estimated 1 billion children – nearly half of the world’s children – live in countries that are at an ‘extremely high-risk’ from the impacts of climate change. This is the code red that the Secretary General warns all of us.

"Seventy-five years on, this is a time for celebrating our organization’s history, but it is also a time for action. It is up to UNICEF, our many partners here tonight and children and young people themselves to turn the tide against this unprecedented child rights emergency.

"Together, we can get the job done.

"Through collective action, we can end the pandemic and reverse the alarming rollback in child health and nutrition. We can work with governments and partners to ensure critical investments for an inclusive and resilient recovery. We can build back stronger by ensuring quality education, protection and good mental health for every child. And we can strengthen systems to better prevent, respond to, and protect children from crises – including new approaches to end famines, to predict and protect children from climate change.

"During my four years as Executive Director of UNICEF, I have seen firsthand all that is possible when we place children and young people first and work together to reach those with the support they need most.

"Being Executive Director has been a great privilege. I am deeply grateful for having had the opportunity to collaborate with you – member states, and you Secretary General and the Deputy Secretary General, our sister agencies, our NGO partners, and our supporters in the private sector. Thank you for your creativity, energy and dedication for the world’s children.

"I want to say a special thank you to our UNICEF staff. Their commitment and perseverance to improve the lives of children – even in the face of the most challenging circumstances – are a true inspiration. I am proud to have worked alongside all of them these past four years. Happy 75th anniversary to the UNICEF family.

"And thank you to you, Secretary General and to the Deputy Secretary General for your support of education, Generation Unlimited, vaccines, mental health and peace. Children around the world need peace.

"Most of all, thank you to the world’s children and young people for striving to make the world a greener and more equitable place today and for the generations to come. You play the most essential role of all. We are early in this century. It will be your century. Let us reimagine our world together. Let us join our voices and our actions to make the world a better place for all. Happy anniversary to the UNICEF family."

