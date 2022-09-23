UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell's remarks on how to best respond to the disproportionate impacts of rising food insecurity on women and girls in humanitarian crisis

NEW YORK, 22 September 2022 - "Excellencies, colleagues,

"Welcome to UNICEF House.

"Before we kick off our discussions, I would like to thank Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Dame Pauline Tallen, the Honorable Minister for Women Affairs in Nigeria, for bringing global attention to this issue.

"Thank you to the Government of Denmark for hosting this event and for its leadership in the Call to Action on Protection from Gender-Based Violence in Emergencies.

"I would also like to thank the UN and NGO leaders with us today in support of women and girls living in humanitarian crises. And, of course, I want to thank our government partners and donors for their support.

"This conversation comes at a critical time, with famine looming in the Horn of Africa and food and nutrition insecurity threatening girls and women in Africa, Asia and beyond.

"As the global food crisis continues, women and girls are especially vulnerable in so many ways -- including to gender-based violence.

"As families struggle to cope, women and girls are more likely to be exposed to sexual violence, intimate partner violence, exploitation and forced marriage. The risks of GBV to women and girls who have been displaced can be even more acute.

"We see this in the Horn of Africa and the Sahel, where historic drought is driving mass displacement and triggering a malnutrition crisis. In Somalia, there has been a 20 per cent increase in women and girls seeking GBV services in drought-affected communities during the first half of 2022. In Ethiopia, rates of child marriage have more than doubled within a year.

"To make matters worse, GBV – and the threat of such violence – can also prevent women and girls from accessing essential nutrition and health services for themselves and their families.

"During an evidence review UNICEF conducted this year, we found that women who experience intimate partner violence are less likely to engage in early and exclusive breastfeeding -- and their children are more likely to suffer from stunting and wasting.

"Excellencies,

"With conflicts and crises on the rise around the world, addressing GBV must be an essential part of our humanitarian response across the board.

"Food and nutrition insecurity should be seen through the lens of gender and approached as a GBV and protection crisis. This means prioritizing the needs of women and funding efforts to address them. It also means ensuring meaningful participation and leadership of women and girls in our humanitarian response.

"Addressing gender-based violence and maternal nutrition features prominently in UNICEF’s new Strategic Plan, as well as our Core Commitments for Children – informing both our humanitarian and development work.

"Since 2018, we have increased the reach of our GBV programmes by 2000 per cent. We have also worked to mitigate the risks of gender-based violence in all our emergency and country programmes.

"UNICEF’s commitment to addressing GBV in our programmatic work is complemented by intensive research and innovation initiatives. This is helping us to establish effective mitigation strategies that address GBV within nutrition, WASH, health, and education, among other sectors.

"Excellencies, colleagues, change is possible. With the leadership in this room, we can put women and girls at the center of humanitarian action.

"Thank you."

