UNICEF ESARO Humanitarian Situation Report - January to June 2022

Highlights

As of 15 October, ESARO had received USD 40.5 million against the HAC appeal of USD 68.1 million, representing a 40% funding gap.

Data readiness pilot approach to enhance preparedness and response has been rolled out in three country offices (Somalia, Zimbabwe and Malawi) with a view of scaling up to other five countries (Mozambique, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Madagascar and Kenya) by end of 2022

ESAR countries continue to face growing risks to public health, with countries at risk of cholera, dengue fever, measles, malaria, Ebola and COVID-19.

UNICEF has supported COVID-19 vaccinations in all countries with varying coverages: Comoros 47%; Eswatini 34%; Namibia 24%; South Africa 50% and Lesotho 54%.

ESARO has also supported preparedness and response actions notably in South Africa (civil/political unrest and KwaZulu Natal flood crisis); Eswatini (civil/political unrest), and Malawi (tropical storm and cholera/polio outbreak)

Situation Overview

Nearly 30 million people, including 18 million children, need humanitarian support in the 10 countries that have been covered in the regional appeal due to climate-related shocks, including impact on food insecurity, malnutrition, health emergencies (including COVID-19), conflict, economic deterioration, and displacement. The region is also facing growing risks to public health, with countries at risk of cholera, dengue fever, measles, malaria, Ebola and COVID-19, which is continuing to threaten countries in Eastern and Southern Africa. COVID-19 cases in the region continue to increase due to lowest vaccination rates, with countries like South Africa with highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Africa. In addition to causing loss of life, the pandemic is disrupting routine health and nutrition services. Although nearly 17.9 million people need urgent health care2 the number of mothers, pregnant women, children and people with chronic conditions who are seeking health care is declining. In addition, nearly 25.1 million people need clean water and sanitation and hygiene (WASH) support. Countries in the region are also struggling with poverty and food insecurity, with 40 million people in need of nutrition services.

Country-wide school closures disrupted learning – but before the COVID-19 closures, there were already more than 25 million children out of school, among the highest rates in the world proportional to the population. Prolonged school closures exposed children, especially girls, to heightened protection risks, including gender-based violence (GBV), harmful practices, exploitation, and abuse, and also affecting their mental health and well-being. Humanitarian emergencies and extreme poverty are driving waves of internal and external displacements, with almost 2 million refugee children and 1.8 million internally displaced children in the region.