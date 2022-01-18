UNICEF enters supply agreements for COVID-19 oral antiviral medicine Molnupiravir

NEW YORK/COPENHAGEN, 18 January 2022 – UNICEF has signed several long term agreements (LTA) with suppliers for the procurement of the new antiviral medicine Molnupiravir.

UNICEF procurement of Molnupiravir is dependent on clinical recommendations, regulatory approvals and compliance with UNICEF quality assurance requirements. In December, the US Food and drug administration issued an emergency use authorization for the use of Molnupiravir in the treatment of COVID19 in certain patients. Molnupiravir is currently under assessment by WHO.

These agreements will help ensure that low and middle-income countries (LMICs) have timely access to novel COVID-19 therapies. UNICEF will continue to work with ACT-A (Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator) partners and industry to ensure supply availability, achieve affordable prices and capacity to meet country needs. Supply will also be available for ACT-A partners wishing to deploy Molnupiravir in countries.

UNICEF will work closely with other ACT-A partners such as WHO, the Global Fund and Unitaid to ensure an equitable access to supply for LMICs.

