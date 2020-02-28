UNICEF East Asia and Pacific Region - Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report No. 1 (Reporting Period: 17 - 28 February 2020)

Situation in Numbers

80,757 Laboratory-confirmed 2019-nCoV cases in the East Asia Pacific region

2,764 COVID-2019 deaths in the region

221,700,000 Children housebound due to COVID-19-related school closures.

US$25.58 million funding requirement for the regional response

Highlights

As of 27 February 2020, 82,294 cases were confirmed positive of COVID-19 globally with 2,804 deaths. 78,630 confirmed cases are in China and an additional 2,127 confirmed cases in other East Asia and Pacific countries with 1,766 cases in the Republic of Korea, 186 cases in Japan, 93 cases in Singapore, 40 cases in Thailand, 22 cases in Malaysia, 16 cases in Vietnam, 3 cases in the Philippines and 1 case in Cambodia.

The size and evolution of the outbreak and current knowledge on its ability to be transmitted through communities, signals that the virus could still spread further within the region, despite the efforts by national authorities and the international community to contain it. While the virus has been spreading to other regions, the main burden remains in the East Asia and Pacific region. Urgent efforts are needed to contain the outbreak and to prepare health systems and communities to mitigate the impacts.

UNICEF has delivered 1.2 million gloves, 187,221 masks, 28,861 protective suits and 12,000 protective goggles to the Government of China for dispatch to Wuhan and Beijing. It is planning to deliver an additional US$ 11.6 million in supplies to governments in the region.