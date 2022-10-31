UNICEF East Asia and Pacific Region Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3 (1 July – 30 September 2022)

Highlights

• UNICEF provided access to primary health care for 2,267,454 children and women and vaccinated 25,587,554 children against measles.

• 312,127 children and caregivers were supported in accessing mental health and psychosocial support and 42,668 women, girls and boys in accessing gender-based violence risk mitigation, prevention or response interventions.

• UNICEF supported 326,854 schools to implement safe school protocols and 5,573,247 children with access to formal or non-formal education.

• UNICEF also provided 1,168,371 children with safe and appropriate WASH facilities and hygiene services in learning facilities and safe spaces.