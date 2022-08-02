UNICEF East Asia and Pacific Region Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2: April-June 2022

Highlights

UNICEF provided 27,331 children aged 6 to 59 months with treatment for severe acute malnutrition and 7,401,147 children with Vitamin A supplementation.

119,418 children and caregivers were supported in accessing mental health and psychosocial support and 23,067 women, girls and boys in accessing gender-based violence risk mitigation, prevention or response interventions.

Thanks to UNICEF technical assistance and advocacy to governments, over 22,290,945 households received new or additional cash transfers.

UNICEF also provided 1,097,862 children with safe and appropriate WASH facilities and hygiene services in learning facilities and safe spaces.

Situation in Numbers

1.7 million children affected by severe wasting

7.4 million children missed first dose of measles vaccine

89 million people lack basic hygiene services at home

115 million children/adolescents lack access to education

Regional Funding Overview

In 2022, UNICEF appealed for US$ 118.8 million to meet the humanitarian needs of children, adolescents and women affected by emergencies, including chronic, protracted humanitarian situations as well as UNICEF’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the East Asia and Pacific (EAP) region. So far, a total of US$ 67.8 million has been received against the 2022 HAC (including US$ 48.4 million carried over from 2021 and US$ 19.5 million received in 2022) from both public and private donors. UNICEF acknowledges and is thankful for the generous contribution of donors supporting this joint effort to respond and mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies in the EAP region. Please refer to Annex B and Annex C for more detailed information on funding per functional area and country.

Regional Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

While the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in EAP remains high, the majority of cases has a mild to moderate trajectory, thanks to increasing vaccination rates throughout the region. Consequently, several countries in the region have eased movement restrictions. The resumption of disrupted access to essential health, nutrition, and social services, however, is still slow and declines in household incomes continued.

Due to the pandemic, several countries had postponed routine vaccination campaigns, increasing the risk of outbreaks of life-threatening diseases such as measles, diphtheria and polio. An estimated 1.7 million children in EAP are affected by severe wasting. Furthermore, access to life-saving WASH services was disrupted for millions of people as service providers struggled with staff health and safety concerns and financial difficulties. Education needs are even more urgent due to the extended school closures combined with insufficient distance learning. At least 80 million children were not reached by distance learning in 2020/21. UNESCO estimates that 4 per cent of students in the region are at risk of dropping out as a result of the prolonged school closures.

A combined approach of supporting vaccine roll-out while continuing to focus on efforts to respond to the socialeconomic impacts of the pandemic remains critical to save lives and alleviate suffering, especially for children.

Natural hazards, civil unrest, displacement and protracted conflicts also continue to impact the lives of children across East Asia and Pacific (EAP). In several countries, recurring natural disasters, including those induced by climate crises, constrain the socio-economic recovery from the pandemic. Typhoon Rai, which swept through the Philippines on 16 December, further exacerbated the vulnerability of children and their families who have already been struggling to cope with the devastating consequences of COVID-19. In Myanmar, the continuing armed conflict and targeted violence, coupled with the presence of COVID-19, is pushing a growing number of children into a situation of humanitarian needs. Further details on the situation in the Philippines and Myanmar can be found in separate situation reports dedicated to their respective UNICEF HAC appeals.