World + 10 more

UNICEF East Asia and Pacific Humanitarian Situation Report No.1 31 March 2022

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

Highlights

  • Cases of COVID-19 continue to remain high in East Asia and the Pacific. In total, 31,551,468 positive cases and 353,704 deaths have been confirmed in the region.

  • During the reporting period, UNICEF provided 21,132 children aged 6 to 59 months with treatment for severe acute malnutrition and 170,805 children with Vitamin A supplementation.

  • 34,440 children and caregivers were supported in accessing mental health and psychosocial support and 9,797 women, girls and boys in accessing gender-based violence risk mitigation, prevention or response interventions.

  • Thanks to UNICEF technical assistance and advocacy to governments, over 19.6 million households received new or additional cash transfers.

  • UNICEF also provided 931,635 children with safe and appropriate WASH facilities and hygiene services in learning facilities and safe spaces.

Related Content