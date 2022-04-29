UNICEF East Asia and Pacific Humanitarian Situation Report No.1 31 March 2022

Highlights

Cases of COVID-19 continue to remain high in East Asia and the Pacific. In total, 31,551,468 positive cases and 353,704 deaths have been confirmed in the region.

During the reporting period, UNICEF provided 21,132 children aged 6 to 59 months with treatment for severe acute malnutrition and 170,805 children with Vitamin A supplementation.

34,440 children and caregivers were supported in accessing mental health and psychosocial support and 9,797 women, girls and boys in accessing gender-based violence risk mitigation, prevention or response interventions.

Thanks to UNICEF technical assistance and advocacy to governments, over 19.6 million households received new or additional cash transfers.