UNICEF EAPRO COVID-19 Education Response: Snapshot of Gaps, Needs and Progress (28 October 2020)

Update

UNICEF continues to support governments with back to school campaigns and the safe operations of schools. So far, 25 countries in the East Asia and Pacific region have started or completed the reopening of schools. In nine countries across the region, UNICEF supports the implementation of safe school protocols in over 113,000 schools. At the same time, schools in 2 countries (Myanmar and Philippines) are fully closed for face-to-face teaching impacting more than 34 million children. Schools in Indonesia are partially opened while DPRK continuous officially on school holidays.