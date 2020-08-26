UNICEF EAPRO COVID-19 Education Response: Snapshot of Gaps, Needs and Progress (26 August 2020)

Update

UNICEF continues to support governments with their back to school campaigns. So far, 23 countries in the East Asia and Pacific region have started or completed the reopening of schools. In five countries across the region, UNICEF supports the implementation of safe school protocols in over 108,000 schools. At the same time, schools in 4 countries remain fully closed impacting more than 33 million children. In countries where schools are not fully open, UNICEF supports the continued learning of over 70 million distance learners.