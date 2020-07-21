UNICEF EAPRO COVID-19 Education Response: Snapshot of Gaps, Needs and Progress (17 July 2020)

Update

UNICEF continues to support governments with their back to school campaigns. So far, 20 countries in the East Asia and Pacific region have started the gradual reopening of schools. In Malaysia and Vietnam,

UNICEF supports the implementation of safe school protocols in over 54,000 schools. At the same time, schools in 6 countries remain fully closed impacting around 38 million children. In countries where schools are not fully open, UNICEF supports the continued learning of over 68 million distance learner.

Situation overview

15 of 26 countries in the East Asia and Pacific region with schools completely or partially closed due to COVID-19

76% (114m) of enrolled children (excluding China) currently not or only partially attending face-to-face learning in the region

128 days on average schools are currently expected to stay closed in countries in the region (excluding Pacific islands)