UNICEF Annual Report 2021: Protecting child rights in a time of crises [EN/AR]

Highlights

In 2021, the second full year of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF worked tirelessly together with partners to protect children's rights in the face of the mounting impact of COVID-19 and other threats including armed conflict and climate change.

UNICEF continued to alleviate the impacts of these crises on children while strengthening national systems to reach the most marginalized, excluded children and communities and to enhance preparedness and resilience in the face of future shocks. This work was possible thanks to strong public, private and civil society partnerships, including across the United Nations system, and voluntary funding. For more details, see Annual Report 2021 Partnerships Supplement

This report outline's UNICEF's key achievements for children and young people in 2021, including: