UNICEF Annual Report 2019: For every child, reimagine

Highlights

In 2019, the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, UNICEF and partners worked side by side with children and young people to overcome the obstacles that keep far too many children from reaching their full potential. By the end of 2019, the mid-term mark of UNICEF’s 2018–2021 Strategic Plan, 74 per cent of the targets set out were already achieved.

This report highlights UNICEF’s achievements in 2019 including reaching 307 million children under age 5 with services to prevent malnutrition; 17 million out-of-school children with education; 4 million children and young people with skills development; 18.3 million people with access to safe drinking water; 5.5 million with basic sanitation services; and humanitarian assistance in 281 emergencies in 96 countries.

Partners are critical to UNICEF’s work. In 2019, UNICEF’s 137 government partners, along with intergovernmental organizations and inter-organizational arrangements, contributed US$4.7 billion. Partnerships with the private sector continued to grow in significance, contributing US$1.5 billion. Regular resources were once again critical in emergencies including the COVID-19 pandemic. With these unrestricted funds, we achieve a sustainable impact for children globally.

But even as UNICEF looks back to 2019, our focus is on the future. The far-reaching impact of the COVID-19 crisis on children calls for action to strengthen services and systems, and as the child rights crisis of the global pandemic continues, UNICEF is leading the charge to respond, recover and reimagine a world fit for every child.

The report features data, facts, stories, images and top results in 2019 across three sections:

Goal Areas: Five programmatic areas based on the UNICEF Strategic Plan

Cross-cutting areas: Humanitarian Action and Gender Equality

Change Strategies: Winning support for children and young people, Partnerships and Innovation

Please contact: pubdoc@unicef.org