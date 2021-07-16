UNICEF Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2, 1 January - 30 June 2021

Highlights

• COVAX Facility has delivered 121 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to 136 countries and territories in the first half of 2021.

• UNICEF is rapidly scaling up capacity of the global oxygen team to respond to the significant increase in requirements for procurement of oxygen equipment, liquid oxygen, for establishing Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants, and oxygen system services.

• Since the start of 2021, through country level HAC appeals and the global Act-A HAC appeal, UNICEF has shipped more than 122 million gloves, 94.8 million surgical masks, 7.9 million N95 respirators, 3.1 million gowns, 343,000 goggles, 2.9 million face shields to 87 countries to protect frontline workers from COVID-19 transmission.

• UNICEF has delivered 92,544 COVID-19 diagnostic tests to South Sudan, the State of Palestine, and the Maldives.

• The ACT-A HAC has been endorsed by the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Emergency Directors’ Group as the centralized mechanism to finance operational/in-country delivery costs of COVAX humanitarian buffer doses.

• UNICEF is working in 73 countries to build trust and tackle misinformation around the COVID-19 vaccines to reduce vaccine hesitancy and is working to build trust in basic services and promote public health and social measures to stop COVID-19 transmission.